Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 12,332 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $27,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 318,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $242.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.23 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.