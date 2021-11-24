Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $28.92 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,782 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $164.78 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

