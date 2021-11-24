Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,152 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vontier were worth $28,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vontier by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vontier by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 57,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $2,140,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

