Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 423,320 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 423,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

