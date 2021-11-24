Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

