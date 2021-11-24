West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

