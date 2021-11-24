West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

