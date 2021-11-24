West Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 46.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

