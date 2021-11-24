West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,545 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.