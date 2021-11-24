West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

