WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 0.2% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,267. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

