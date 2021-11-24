WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 466,486 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 466,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,879,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 7.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

