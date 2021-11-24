WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.13. 240,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

