WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $17.58 on Wednesday, hitting $2,917.56. 23,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,859.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,703.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

