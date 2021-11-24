Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $238.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weyco Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Weyco Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.