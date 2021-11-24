Wilder World (WILD) Hits Market Cap of $517.32 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $517.32 million and $40.11 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded up 106.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00012337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00251704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,624,266% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.