William Blair Comments on Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

