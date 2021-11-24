WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.26. 3,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

