WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

DGRW stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.