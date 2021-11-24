WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

