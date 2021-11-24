Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

