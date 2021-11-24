Wiser Wealth Management Inc Purchases 27,995 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.6% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. HT Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 456,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

