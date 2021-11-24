Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $248.22

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.22 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.28). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.25), with a volume of 1,271,933 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.