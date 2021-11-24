Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Shares Down 1.9%

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 6,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.36.

Wizard Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZD)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

