Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of WWW opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,309 shares of company stock worth $1,153,736 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

