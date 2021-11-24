Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.
WWD stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.
In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Woodward by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
