Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

WWD stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Woodward by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

