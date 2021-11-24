Wootrade (WOO) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Wootrade has a market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

