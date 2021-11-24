xEURO Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. xEURO has a total market capitalization of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xEURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.65 or 0.07433785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.97 or 0.99603905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. The official website for xEURO is xeuro.online . xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here

