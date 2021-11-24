Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Boosted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up approximately 3.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.3% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 330,887 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $220.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $230.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

