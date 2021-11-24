XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 8.12.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

