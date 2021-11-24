Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $115.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $126.57 on Friday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.