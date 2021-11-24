Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $115.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.73.
Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of XYL opened at $126.57 on Friday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
