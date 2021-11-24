Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.61). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,640 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,217. The stock has a market cap of $766.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

