YAM (YAM) Market Cap Reaches $7.83 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00245450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00087437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

