YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKY stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.