Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Arlo Technologies posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 530,349 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLO stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $697.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

