Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

DKS opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

