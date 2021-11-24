Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Golar LNG posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

