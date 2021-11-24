Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,256. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

