Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post $6.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.14 and the lowest is $6.04. RH posted earnings per share of $6.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $25.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $26.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

NYSE RH traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.83. RH has a 52 week low of $411.88 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.