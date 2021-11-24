Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.