Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 8,458,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

