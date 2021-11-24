Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,960. Yum China has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

