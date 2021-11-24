Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will report $221.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

