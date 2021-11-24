Zacks: Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $46.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.65 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIU. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in AC Immune by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 634,926 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 287,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 311,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The company has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

