Zacks: Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AEMD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,756. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

