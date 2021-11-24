Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $104.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.40 million and the highest is $108.20 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Century Casinos stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 349,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $435.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 3.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Century Casinos by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

