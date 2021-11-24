Zacks: Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report $67.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $263.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Glaukos by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 81,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Glaukos by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $3,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 12,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,940. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

