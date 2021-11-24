Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.46. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

