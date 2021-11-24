Zacks: Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.76) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 4,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,675. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.15.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

