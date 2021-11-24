Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 160,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,832 shares of company stock worth $2,889,407 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.